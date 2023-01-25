This $12.8M Mansion Near Toronto Looks Straight Out Of 'Beauty & The Beast' (PHOTOS)
There's a room just for shuffleboard!
The Disney classic, Beautyand the Beast may be set in provincial France, but a recently listed mansion in Vaughan looks like it's vying to be the set of the next remake. And just like the fairytale castle, this GTA home has some, shall we say, quirks?
The mansion is located at 76 Quail Run Boulevard in Vaughan's Maple neighbourhood. It's a 21,000-square-foot stone-clad abode that sits on a relatively secluded tree-lined property. The outside of the house, with its decoratively trimmed dormers and quaint, painted shutters, is certainly eye-catching, but it's nothing compared to what's inside.
The theme of this house seems to be "rooms you didn't even know you wanted and maybe still don't." For starters, there's a Great Hall that, once you get past the undoubtedly stunning cathedral ceilings, has so much going on that it's hard for your eyes to settle on just one thing.
76 Quail Run Boulevard in VaughanTyler McKeag | Hammond International Properties Limited
There's the massive fireplace with carved busts on either side, two lofted stained glass windows, three (yes, three) large giraffe statues, and the overlooking balcony with vibrant stained glass doors featuring a few cherubs. Not to mention the wainscoting, gold sconces, and opulent drapery. The listing describes the home as having a "New England" style, but it's reading more like "New Jersey."
76 Quail Run Boulevard in VaughanTyler McKeag | Hammond International Properties Limited
Question: Have you ever wanted an entire room just for a telescope? Of course, you have! And this house has one for you. Now, how about a room just for shuffleboard? Also yes? Well, you're in luck because the house has one for that too, and the space has blue carpeting, turquoise walls, and a yellow ceiling to boot.
76 Quail Run Boulevard in VaughanTyler McKeag | Hammond International Properties Limited
And if the idea of having a dinner party directly under the gates of heaven has been on your bucket list for a while, then this dining room with its, um, interesting ceiling mural can make your wildest dreams come true on a daily basis.
Specs:
- Address: 76 Quail Run Boulevard
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 10
- Size: 21,000+ sq. ft
- Price: $12,800,000
- Listed by: Hammond International Properties Limited
But the true pièce de résistance of the Vaughan mansion is its primary suite. If you've ever wondered what sleeping inside a waterfront gazebo might be like (because who hasn't?), this impressively large bedroom could give you a pretty good idea. With its white trellis-clad walls, and murals of the land, sea, and sky, all you'd need is a convincing sound machine to get the full experience.
76 Quail Run Boulevard in VaughanTyler McKeag | Hammond International Properties Limited
To be fair, as much as there is to side-eye in this house, it also has plenty to envy. There's the in-home gym, the eight-car garage, the guest quarters, and the extremely spacious gourmet kitchen (granted the nearby eating area does have a giant stained glass mural of deers by a river). There's also the spa, the expansive wine cellar, the moody billiards room, and the English-pub-style bar.
Our Favourite Thing
Apart from the Great Hall, where this house really shines (and makes its case for a Beauty and the Beast set) is the library. With its soaring built-in bookcases (complete with sliding ladders), and nooks and window perches perfect for reading, it really is a book lover's paradise. It even has a balcony where you can overlook your entire collection.
The Vaughan mansion, which has a total of six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, hit the market on Tuesday with an asking price of $12.8M. And although the design choices may not be to everyone's taste, there's certainly a lot to work with here… and it can only get better.
