This Rustic Log Cabin Is For Sale In BC & It's Right Alongside A Stunning Emerald Green Lake
What a dream home! 😍
There is a massive property for sale and you can find it beside a secret oasis tucked away in B.C. If you've been thinking about ditching the hustle and bustle of the city, this stunning rustic log cabin might just steal your heart and it can be yours for less than $1 million.
The cabin is for sale in Clinton and it's right alongside the gorgeous emerald green Big Bar Lake.
The property sits on 1.49 acres of land and 185 feet of lakeshore as well as stunning mountain views — all for $992,000.
Majestic Lakeside Log Home.LandQuest
If you still need a taste of city life or want to hit up some local wineries while living there, downtown Kelowna is only three hours drive away which makes it super easy for a weekend getaway.
Majestic Lakeside Log Home.LandQuest
The inside of the home is huge with a massive dining area that is perfect for hosting dinner parties.
Majestic Lakeside Log Home.LandQuest
The dreamy kitchen is surrounded by beautiful wood and striking antique-looking appliances.
Majestic Lakeside Log Home.LandQuest
There is a huge stone fireplace located right in the middle of the living room to keep cozy on those cold winter evenings.
Majestic Lakeside Log Home.LandQuest
Of course, Big Bar Lake is right in the backyard too. It's great for fishing, swimming, kayaking, canoeing or just having a good old float when summer comes around.
Big Bar Lake. LandQuest
There is also a detached garage on the property to store all those lake necessities if need be.
Majestic Lakeside Log Home
Majestic Lakeside Log Home.
Price: $992,000
Address: 2152 Marriot Road., Clinton, B.C.