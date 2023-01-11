Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
canadian housing market

This Massive Lakeside Property In BC Comes With 3 Homes & It's Shockingly Cheap (PHOTOS)

It used to be a religious retreat.

Vancouver Staff Writer
A blue house with a porch. Right: a birds-eye view of the property by a lake.

A blue house with a porch. Right: a birds-eye view of the property by a lake.

LandQuest

A massive lakeside property in Northern B.C. could turn heads if only for just how little it costs — especially when you consider how much land it comes with.

The off-grid retreat is located on Cariboo Lake in the Cariboo Chilcotin Region of B.C. and it includes a two-story home, plus two additional cabins.

Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat.Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat.LandQuest

The property is currently listed at $749,000, which is a heck of a lot cheaper than the average townhouse in Metro Vancouver, which currently sits at $1,012,700, according to WOWA.

Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat.Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat.LandQuest

If that wasn't enough to sell you on it, the property also comes with workshops, chicken coops, an outdoor grilling area, a barn and an additional small sleeping room.

It also has more than 18 acres of land, which means lots of space for you to set up your very own garden or plant your own fruit trees.

Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat.Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat.LandQuest

The inside of the main home is a bit retro, but it does have some great lake views from the dining area to make up for it.

Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat.Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat.LandQuest

The property's situated right by a lake, so you could pick up a kayak and enjoy the water at your leisure.

Not to mention, Cariboo Lake is also great for fishing, according to the listing.

Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat.Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat.LandQuest

This place would be ideal for a large family looking to settle down and "live a self-sufficient lifestyle," the listing reads.

Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat.Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat.LandQuest

The listing also noted that this property was previously known as, "Hebron Retreat", a former religious retreat.

Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat.Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat.LandQuest

Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat

Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat.

Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat.

LandQuest

Price: $749,000

Address: Cariboo Lake, BC

Listing

From Your Site Articles
    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Recommended For You

Loading...