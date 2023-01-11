This Massive Lakeside Property In BC Comes With 3 Homes & It's Shockingly Cheap (PHOTOS)
It used to be a religious retreat.
A massive lakeside property in Northern B.C. could turn heads if only for just how little it costs — especially when you consider how much land it comes with.
The off-grid retreat is located on Cariboo Lake in the Cariboo Chilcotin Region of B.C. and it includes a two-story home, plus two additional cabins.
Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat.LandQuest
The property is currently listed at $749,000, which is a heck of a lot cheaper than the average townhouse in Metro Vancouver, which currently sits at $1,012,700, according to WOWA.
If that wasn't enough to sell you on it, the property also comes with workshops, chicken coops, an outdoor grilling area, a barn and an additional small sleeping room.
It also has more than 18 acres of land, which means lots of space for you to set up your very own garden or plant your own fruit trees.
The inside of the main home is a bit retro, but it does have some great lake views from the dining area to make up for it.
The property's situated right by a lake, so you could pick up a kayak and enjoy the water at your leisure.
Not to mention, Cariboo Lake is also great for fishing, according to the listing.
This place would be ideal for a large family looking to settle down and "live a self-sufficient lifestyle," the listing reads.
The listing also noted that this property was previously known as, "Hebron Retreat", a former religious retreat.
Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat
Multi-Home, Lakefront, Off-Grid Retreat.
Price: $749,000
Address: Cariboo Lake, BC