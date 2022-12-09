Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Entire Private Island For Sale In BC Is Cheaper Than The Average West Vancouver Home

It comes with its own beach, and cabin! 🏝️

Vancouver Staff Writer
You can purchase this entire private island in B.C. and it could still cost you less than a home in Metro Vancouver.

The tiny island is called Fane Island and it comes with 1.9 acres of land and a cabin for $2.49 million. The average home in West Vancouver is currently going for $2.6 million, according to WOWA.

Why not skip the neighbours, and just buy yourself an island instead?

The island is less than five minutes from Hope Bay on Pender Island and even has a small harbour. The charming cabin on the property comes with utilities and a fully approved septic system, so you wouldn't have to add that in after.

It has one bedroom, one bathroom and a kitchen that overlooks the harbour. If the place is too small for you, the purchase will also allow you to take it down to rebuild your very own dream home.

Not only does this purchase provide you with your very own private island but it also comes with a private beach too! On those hot summer days, you can day dream about how you don't have to hang out at those crowded local beaches anymore.

The nature, including the trees and shrubbery, surrounding this island is absolutely stunning. It's a picture-perfect location and if the island life is for you, you might just want to think about putting in an offer.

Fane Island

Price: $2,495,000

Address: Navy Channel, Southern Gulf Islands, BC

Listing

    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
