A Private Island For Sale In BC Has A Stunning Home Surrounded By Emerald Green Water (PHOTO)
Your own piece of paradise!
Waking up to views of the ocean on your very own private island sounds like something out of a movie, but looking at photos from this listing in B.C. makes it seem a tad closer to reality.
At $5.5 million it's not exactly doable for most, but compared to some Vancouver house prices it could actually be a deal for some people.
While oceanside homes in West Vancouver have similar price tags, with this house you also get your own six-acre island on the Sunshine Coast.
Private Island for sale on the Sunshine Coast in BC Private Islands Online
The listing said that this house gives you "270 degree uninterrupted views of the ocean," so you can look out and see the whales and seals that will be your neighbours.
Inside of home. Private Islands Online
Living on an island could be lonely, but the listing also said that this spot is accessible by private boat or seaplane from Downtown Vancouver in 30 minutes.
Beats sitting in traffic for your morning commute!
Living area of house. Private Islands Online
The inside of the home is bright and spacious, to top off the views. There's also a spiral staircase that really makes the whole place feel that much fancier — as if the private island didn't do it already.
Staircase in the house. Private Islands Online
If you're not down for a chilly ocean dip, you can take a toasty bubble bath right next to the salty water.
Outside you get your own dock to hang out on in the summer.
Warf at the house. Private Islands Online
There's also a deck that'd make the perfect spot to sit out when the sun is shining.
The deck.Private Islands Online
Oh yeah, and then there's also the second deck. Clearly, there's no shortage of spots to relax and take in the nature at the place.
The deck.Private Islands Online
The water around the island is a beautiful shade of emerald green.
Private island in B.C. Private Islands Online
If you get tired of the ocean views (why would you though?) you can just take a stroll through the forest in your backyard.
The outside of the house on the island. Private Islands Online
What a life!
Whitestone Island
The island.
Price: $5,500,000