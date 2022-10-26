This Stunning $14.9M Ranch For Sale In BC Is Giving Serious 'Yellowstone' Vibes (PHOTOS)
It has eight bathrooms!
This mega ranch is for sale in Terrace, B.C. and it seriously looks like it could be fit for the Dutton family from the TV Series Yellowstone.
The property, called Skeena River Ranch, is going for a whopping $14.9 million and comes with a massive timber-frame lodge, 305 acres and a separate log house for caretakers and ranch workers.
Skeena River Ranch.LandQuest
The luxurious lodge comes with dramatic fireplaces, custom cabinetry, a heated deck, eight bathrooms, six bedrooms and gorgeous mountain views.
Skeena River Ranch.LandQuest
Plus, just look at that huge grand entryway.
Skeena River Ranch.LandQuest
The kitchen has two large islands which would be perfect to fit a massive family, just like the one in Yellowstone.
Skeena River Ranch.LandQuest
This home also comes with a massive bar that includes two keg coolers supplying custom beer taps. It's like having your very own cozy brewery.
Skeena River Ranch.LandQuest
The huge heated deck overlooks mountains and fields and you might just be able to spot some of B.C's most impressive wildlife like bears, deer, moose, wolves and cats.
Skeena River Ranch.LandQuest
Of course, there is a three-car garage that can store boats, ATVs, snowmobiles and any other vehicle. The third bay is a complete drive-through garage, so you won't have to worry about backing any large vehicles out.
There is also a fully serviced RV site on the property too.
Skeena River Ranch.LandQuest
It's an expensive property, but if you happen to know someone that can fork up nearly $15 million, they could live that Yellowstone dream.