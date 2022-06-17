Woody Harrelson Talks About Filming 'The Man From Toronto' & What His Biggest Challenge Was
He also said Kaley Cuoco is "unbelievably charming."
The Man From Toronto is set to premiere on Netflix this month, and if the cast's reaction to their roles is any indication, it's going to be a bucket full of laughs.
Woody Harrelson told Entertainment Tonight on a segment ofET On The Set Exclusive that not laughing was one of the hardest parts of playing the assassin from Toronto.
"Probably the hardest part of this role is not laughing. Keep a stone face. I defy anyone," said Harrelson.
The Man From Toronto follows Kevin Hart as "New Yorks's biggest screw-up" and Harrelson, a deadly assassin, as their lives are thrown together in a mistaken case of identity thanks to an Airbnb rental mishap, according to IMDb.
The action-packed comedy forces Hart's character, a "bumbling entrepreneur," to pretend to be the deadly assassin after people mistake him for Harrelson's character, and from the trailer, Hart isn't a natural fit for the job.
Hart's character is shot in the butt and throws up on what appears to be a hostage. So, it's safe to say he finds himself in plenty of sticky situations.
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is also featured in the film as Harrelson's love interest. According to his interview on ET On The Set Exclusive, he had great things to say about his co-star.
"Kaley, she's unbelievably charming, and it doesn't take a great imaginative jump to see fallen' in love with her."
The film comes out on June 24, and fans can watch along and maybe even spot or recognize some Toronto locations.