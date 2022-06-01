NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

the man from toronto

'The Man From Toronto' Trailer Dropped & Actors Are Struggling To Say Toronto Like A Local

The second "T" is silent!

Toronto Staff Writer
Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in 'The Man From Toronto.'

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in 'The Man From Toronto.'

Netflix | YouTube

The Man From Toronto's trailer just dropped, and some of the star-studded cast seems to be having some trouble nailing down the true Toronto lingo.

One of the easiest ways to tell a local from a tourist in Toronto is to listen to the way they say the city's name, and if you happen to hear the second "T," it's pretty much a dead giveaway that they may not be from the 6ix.

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson star in the action-filled Netflix comedy. Unfortunately, by the looks of the trailer, neither actor consulted any Torontonians on how to say the city's name, with both actors pronouncing it "toe-ron-toe" instead of "tuh-ronno."

The upcoming film follows Hart as a "screw-up sales consultant" who is mistaken for the "world's deadliest assassin—known only as The Man from Toronto," played by Harrelson, when they run into each other at a holiday rental.

The case of mistaken identity leads to Harts's character being forced to pretend to be the assassin, which we can only assume leads to a whole bundle of hilarious shenanigans based on the trailer.

Whether or not the mispronunciation is an Easter egg or a clue that maybe the assassin isn't actually from Toronto is still unclear. However, a character who appears to be played by Rob Archer, a Canadian actor and stuntman, is the only person in the trailer who has the pronunciation down pat.

But either way, its looks like Toronto will be featured in the film.

The film was shot in Ontario, and the trailer already gives viewers a sneak peek of what looks like the Gardiner Expressway.

The film is set to be released on Netflix on June 24, so Torontonians will just have to wait and see if the pronunciation gets better throughout the film.

