Paul Wesley Was Reportedly Spotted Filming In Toronto & Fans Were Dying To Meet Him
Joseph Morgan has also apparently been seen in the 6ix.
Paul Wesley was spotted in Toronto filming an intimate scene with a co-star, and fans are fiending to meet the actor.
The Vampire Diaries heartthrob was allegedly caught shooting a scene in Yorkville on Bloor Street near the Royal Ontario Museum on March 5 at around 9:30 p.m., according to a TikTok user who captured a video of the actor on set.
The TikTok shows Wesley and a female co-star standing in the middle of the street with a spotlight on them sharing a passionate and intimate kiss.
The video first of the TikTok shows a close-up scene through the taping camera's lens of a woman laughing before cutting to footage of the actors.
The poster was asked what the stars were filming in the video's comments, but "Unfortunately they couldn't say!"
The comment section was flooded with eager fans keen on running into the star downtown.
"I need to go downtown to see Paul," one user wrote.
"You're telling me sweet daddy Paul is within driving distance to me right now? Bet," another user wrote.
Fans started reporting Wesley in Toronto late last February when a fan posted a photo of her and the actor at Toronto Pearson Airport on February 25.
Another user cryptically tweeted out "@paulwesley in Mississauga!? #gta#Mississauga#toronto" on February 25 as well.
Since then, more fans have taken to Twitter, alleging that fellow Vampire Diaries' co-star Joseph Morgan may also be filming in the 6ix.
"Paul Wesley snd possibly Joseph Morgan both filming in Toronto I CANT," reads the tweet.
However, it seems Wesley may have already have flown out of the Toronto coop, given a recent appearance at a New York liquor shop where he was spotted promoting his and Ian Somerhalder's liquor brand, Brothers Bond Bourbon.