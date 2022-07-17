Simu Liu Showed Off His Dance Moves At A Celeb-Packed Softball Game & It's So Good (VIDEO)
"Accountant, Actor, Basketball, Baseball, model….anything you can’t do?"
Simu Liu has often professed his love for the Toronto Raptors, but he's recently been showing off his support for the Blue Jays.
On Saturday, July 16, the Canadian celeb took part in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, which also included the likes of Bad Bunny, JoJo Siwa, Quavo, Rob Lowe, Bryan Cranston and more.
Ahead of the big game, Liu rocked a swaggy Jays jersey while doing a promo to show some love for the Canadian team.
"I'm not gonna lie, I'm a little intimidated," he said of the whole situation. "I'm hoping, you know... let's say one home run."
He didn't get that home run, but JoJo Siwa scored one!
\u201cWe've got high expectations for the #CelebSoftball Game!\n\nAnd so do these celebs! \ud83d\udc40\u201d— MLB (@MLB) 1658021966
As well, Liu and the official Blue Jays account co-posted pics to Instagram showing off some moments from the game.
In the first pic in the carousel, Liu is smizing off into the distance while holding a bat, but if you want to see some pretty sweet dance moves, you'll want to scroll to the fourth slide in the series.
There's no sound in the video, but Liu is clearly feeling the moment as he shakes his hips from side to side, wearing a Brooklyn Dodgers jersey with a pair of batting gloves tucked into his pants.
In the last video, he hits the ball and appears to safely make it to first base, where JoJo Siwa was waiting to tag him out.
"Accountant, Actor, Basketball, Baseball, model….anything you can’t do?" wrote someone in the comments.
Fair point!
Back in 2021, Liu impressed many during his appearance at a Giants-Dodgers game.
After throwing the opening pitch, he launched himself into a backflip, which he effortlessly landed.
"Gotta be one of the best first pitches this year," said the MLB of the move.
Maybe a job in the MLB is in your future, Simu!