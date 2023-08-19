Here's Why You Shouldn't Go For A Bestselling Sex Toy, According To One Toronto Shop Owner
"All of these toys are sort of like my children."
If you're looking for the most popular toys at a sex store, there's one in Toronto that won't answer that question and the rationale behind it is really wonderful.
Narcity Canada recently had a chat with Jack Lamon, one of the worker-owners at the adult shop Come As You Are in Kensington Market about all of the interesting things he gets up to during a day at the store and he revealed some interesting tidbits about the way they sell and market their items.
From why they won't talk about bestsellers to advice on which products first-timers should not buy, here's everything Jack shared with us.
What is the most popular product at your sex store?
A variety of vegetable-shaped sex toys in a basket.
When asked this question, Jack had an immediate response: "We don't talk about our bestsellers."
While that might sound odd for a business, the explanation behind the practice is very thoughtful.
"I'll give you a historical example," said Jack. "So the Hitachi Magic Wand has long been an icon of feminist sex-positive retail. The issue with the Magic Wand, historically, is that it had two speeds: strong and stronger."
While that may sound like a good time for some, for others, that was much too sensation for "at least half the population."
That being said, Jack says you could always use it as a back massager, but the overall message of the Magic Wand being the best toy can be jarring for some who didn't find it right for their sexual needs.
"There's a lot of people that used it that and they're like, 'Well look, the best sex toy, the most popular sexually doesn't work for me. I must be broken.'"
In order to fight that stigma, Jack explained that the staff at Come As You Are try and work with customers to find out what they like and what their preferences are to get them the most compatible toy for their needs.
"We actually have techniques that sort of get in there and try to actually suss out with the person who's actually buying the sex toy what would be best for them," Jack shared.
"Because the reality is what works best for you or me, or what the most popular sex toy is, well, there's actually a very slim chance that it's going to be the best one for another person," he continued. "We can't really extrapolate from our own experiences. Our bodies are also individual."
So, the reason Jack won't talk about bestsellers is simple: people will just buy that one.
"If it doesn't work for them, they'll assume there's something wrong with them and the reality is, sex toys, like everything else, is highly individual."
How do I pick a sex toy?
Tenga Eggs at Come As You Are.
If you're a first-timer when it comes to buying adult products, Jack says you should start off on the cheaper end of the spectrum rather than diving in on a big investment like a $300+ dual stimulation toy.
"Rabbit vibrators — like unless you've already owned three to four to five other vibrators, hold off," he advised. "Those toys are the most specific toys; if they don't fit your body just right, it is a waste of money."
If you're worried about an inexpensive product not being of great quality, Jack says that at Come As You Are, "even the stuff that's kind of cheap" is still good and the staff can back that claim up as they've personally tried the items they sell.
"Our recommendation is that whenever anyone is starting a new genre of sex toy — whether it's a first toy, or is say, a first toy in a new product category — our recommendation is to start with something inexpensive," Jack said.
From there, you can figure out what you like and chat with the staff and then invest more into a type of product. This way, Jack says you don't end up having buyer's remorse over initially shelling out big bucks on an item you have no idea will suit your needs.
What are your favourite sex toys?
Le Wand unicorn wand.
While he won't share Come As You Are's bestselling toys, Jack did give some insight into what his favourite item is from a buyer's perspective.
"All of these toys are sort of like my children. I really do have love in my heart [for them], even the cheesy ones," he explained.
To give some context on his pick, Jack explained that he's a very plaid-shirt-and-Dickies kind of guy and that he's not one for "frills or accoutrements or accessories."
"But I will say that as a buyer and when I'm working in the shop, the toy that is amazing and brings me so much delight — Le Wand makes a unicorn, wand vibrator," he shared.
With its fun colours and whimsical decorations, it's easy to see why it makes people smile.
"It brings joy to my heart and to anyone who has purchased it, it is the most joyous toy," Jack explained, adding that Le Wand is a woman-owned company.
"They do such a great job of everything they do and the unicorn massage kit comes with a unicorn horn attachment for G spot or prostate stimulation," he shared.
"It comes with puffy stickers and comes with a unicorn satchel — like the merch with this thing — not only is it an amazing sex toy, it is a joy to open and it's a joy to look at every day, and I would heartily recommend it to anyone who's looking for an upgrade from their usual wand vibrator," said Jack.
Come As You Are
A variety of equipment from Come As You Are.
Address: 254 Augusta Ave, Toronto, ON
Hours: Sunday and Monday - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday - 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: To get expert advice on all things related to sexual pleasure from people who pride themselves on having "solid ethics and amazing sex toys, books, and DVDs."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.