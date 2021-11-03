People Who Order Uber Eats In These Canadian Cities Are The Most Polite When Getting Food
This is so damn Canadian!
If you live in these Canadian cities you're among people who are the most polite when they order Uber Eats.
Uber Eats has released its annual Cravings Report for this year, which shows food delivery trends across Canada throughout 2021, and it turns out that Canadians really never forget their manners.
Based on who says "please," "thank you" or "merci" the most in their ordering instructions, Uber Eats has ranked Nanaimo, B.C., as the most polite place in Canada.
After that, the next most well-mannared cities in the country are Ottawa, Kingston, Victoria and Lethbridge.
People in Hamilton, Kitchener-Waterloo, Peterborough, Calgary and London are super courteous when placing their delivery orders too.
Uber Eats has also revealed the most expensive order in Canada this year and which Canadian cities have the pickiest eaters.