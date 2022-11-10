This Toronto Cannabis Brand Is Taking A New Approach To Delivery
They also offer curated collections and subscription boxes.
The rise of curated on-demand services has exploded over recent years, so it was only a matter of time until that convenience made its way to the cannabis industry. Kindling is one new cannabis retailer offering the service to residents of the GTA.
With Kindling’s free, fully trackable, discreet, one-hour carbon-conscious delivery service, available between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m., delivery within the city can be expected without any minimum order requirement to Torontonians of legal age.
The company uses electric cars, bikes and scooters to deliver within the GTA, demonstrating the brand's commitment to being earth friendly. If low-carbon delivery is a priority, this service might be something to consider.
Plus, Kindling take care to deliver directly to the person who ordered. They check identification and give customers plenty of notice for when to expect their tracked delivery. If a customer can’t accept a delivery in person, Kindling make it easy to reschedule.
Breaking down cannabis for people who may be interested in exploring the product in a comfortable and welcoming environment is what inspired founder Michael Davis' entrepreneurial aspirations.
The unassuming company offers curious consumers lifestyle-based Collections to assist in determining which product may be of interest to them. Grouped based on activities, Collections claim to offer product recommendations based on the mood a consumer may be seeking.
The Experience Guide on Kindling's site allows interested GTA residents to browse by moods (like creative, euphoric, relaxed and more) and features products with varying potencies for both the new and experienced consumer. There's also an online concierge who can answer visitor questions via live chat.
Aiming to change the stigma surrounding cannabis products, Kindling intends to show Torontonians how cannabis could accompany all parts of the human experience. Residents can also visit the brand's physical location at 1567 Dundas Street West.
If you're looking for inclusive, safe and non-judgemental education and cannabis product knowledge, you could check out Kindling online or at their Dundas location.
