Peloton Is Recalling More Than 2 Million Exercise Bikes & The Seat Can Break During Use
The recall includes bikes that were sold from 2018 to 2023.
Peloton is recalling more than 2 million exercise bikes because it says the bike's adjustable seat post can break while a person is using it.
The company issued the voluntary recall on Thursday.
It includes 2.2 million of the Peloton original bikes (model PL01) that were sold in the U.S. between January 2018 to May 2023, according to an online press release.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the exercise bikes were sold at Peloton and Dick's Sporting Goods stores across the country and online on several websites, including Amazon, Peloton and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Peloton notes that the recall does not include international and North America Bike+ nor international Peloton original Bikes.
Peloton says the recall was issued due to the possibility of the seat post breaking unexpectedly during use, which could lead to a person falling and getting injured.
The company says it has received 35 reports as of April 30 of the seat posts breaking and 13 people have been injured. The injuries include wrist fractures, lacerations and bruises.
Peloton is offering a free replacement seat post to customers in the U.S. that it says can be self-installed.
Customers who need a replacement can fill out an online form.
Peloton also has a video and instructions on its website to show customers how to replace the seat post.
The company says it has contacted all affected owners of the recall via email.
However, anyone who did not receive an email and has an affected bike can contact Peloton's member support team at 866-679-9129 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, 7 days a week or online at www.onepeloton.com.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.