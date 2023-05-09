7 Food Items Are Being Recalled In The US & One Is Probably Your Favorite Snack
Time to check your groceries ASAP!
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has posted several food recalls during the last ten days, and you might want to check your kitchen right now as some of your favorite snacks could be part of this list.
Many of these recalls describe undeclared ingredients or possible contamination with substances that could cause health problems and illnesses like salmonella or listeria.
The federal government entity urges consumers to take action and avoid using the products if bought.
With that said, here are the seven most-recent recalls posted by the FDA that you should be aware of before inspecting your kitchen shelves and fridge:
Culinaria Nut Mixes
Recalled products:
- Culinaria Cashew & Macadamia Mix | 9oz | UPC 4131822428 | Best By 02/02/25 | Lot Code 3033 A9
- Culinaria Cashew & Almond Mix | 9oz | UPC 4131822423 | Best By 02/02/25 | Lot Code 3033 A9
Recall reason: There is an allergy alert related to a mislabeling of the previously mentioned products where the Culinaria Cashew & Macadamia Mix could contain almonds, which can cause an allergic reaction in people with high sensitivity to this ingredient. Additionally, the Culinaria Cashew & Almond Mix might not have the right ingredients listed.
Sold at: Not specified.
Mighty Sesame Co. Organic Tahini
Mighty Sesame Co.'s recalled Organic Tahini.
Recalled products: Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini | 10.9oz | Squeezable | Expiration 09/25/23 | UPC 858313006208
Recall reason: This product has the potential of being contaminated with salmonella, which can cause serious to fatal infections in young children, older people, and those with weakened immune systems.
Sold at: Stores in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, as well as some stores nationwide.
Lay's Classic Potato Chips
Lay's recalled Classic Potato Chips.
Recalled products:
- Lay’s Classic Party Size Potato Chips | 13oz | UPC 028400310413
- Lay’s Classic Mix and Match Potato Chips | 15 5/8 oz | UPC 0028400720151
Recall reason: These products may contain undeclared milk from sour cream and onion potato chips, which could cause an allergic reaction in people with an allergy or high sensitivity to milk.
Sold at: Grocery, club, and convenience stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.
lef Farms salad greens
lēf Farms' recalled Spice Packaged Salad Greens
Recalled products: lēf Farms Spice Packaged Salad Greens | Best By 05/05/23 | Lot# SP10723-1RGH1 | UPC 8 50439 00709 1 | 4oz
Recall reason: This product has the potential of being contaminated with E. coli, which is a bacteria that causes diarrheal illness.
Sold at: Hannaford and Market Basket retailers in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
Chang Farm, Nature's Wonder Mung Bean Sprouts
Chang Farm's recalled Bean Sprouts.
Recalled products:
- Chang Farm Bean Sprouts | 10 lbs
- Chang Farm Premium Bean Sprouts | 12oz | Sell By 05/07/23
Recall reason: This product has the potential of being contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, an organism that could cause serious or fatal infections in children, older people, and those with weakened immune systems.
Sold at: Retail stores and wholesalers in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.
Robinson Fresh, Lancaster, Giant Green Products
Giant's recalled Curly Leaf Spinach.
Recalled products:
- Robinson Fresh Kale Greens | 8/16oz | UPC 0-95829-60015-9 | Best By 05/01/23 | 00682
- Robinson Fresh Kale Greens | 6/32oz | UPC 0-95829-60016-6 | Best By 05/01/23 | 00619
- Lancaster Chopped Kale | 20/4oz | Best By 05/01/23 | 55423
- Giant Curly Leaf Spinach | 12/8oz | UPC 6-88267-09813-0 | Best By 04/29/23 | 78983
- Robinson Fresh Collard Greens | 8/16oz | UPC 0-95829-60006-7 | Best By 05/01/23 | 00684
- Giant Collard Greens | 8/16oz | UPC 6-88267-05311-5 | Best By 05/01/23 | 01907
Recall reason: These products are potentially contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, an organism that could cause serious or fatal infections in children, older people, and those with weakened immune systems.
Sold at: Retailers and distributors in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
Trader Joe's Genova Pesto
Trader Joe's recalled Genova Pesto.
Recalled products: Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto | SKU# 15759 | UPC 0015 7353 | Best By 05/27/23
Recall reason: This product could contain undeclared milk and walnuts. People with high sensitivity or allergies to these ingredients run the risk of serious allergic reactions if they consume the product.
Sold at: Trader Joe’s stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.