9 Food Recalls Have Been Posted By The FDA & It's Time To Check Your Groceries ASAP (PHOTOS)
Several health risks are listed!
You might want to check your most recent food purchases now, as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has posted several recalls involving items that could be in your kitchen. These products have been likely contaminated with undeclared ingredients, salmonella, or listeria.
The federal entity urges consumers to check their groceries and stop using the affected food items in case they were purchased.
With that in mind, here are nine food item recalls you should be aware of right now:
Fresh From Meijer Premade Salads
Some of Meijer's recalled premade salads.
Recalled products:
- UPC 7-08820-30432-1 | Fresh From Meijer Cranberry Spinach Shareable Salad | 12oz
- UPC 7-13733-07493-3 | Fresh From Meijer Salad Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad | 6.15oz
- UPC 7-13733-24610-1 | Fresh From Meijer Tomato Caprese Salad | 6oz
- UPC 7-13733-24611-8 | Fresh From Meijer Avocado Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad | 8oz
- UPC 7-13733-24613-2 | Fresh From Meijer Mediterranean Salad | 6oz
- UPC 7-13733-29537-6 | Fresh From Meijer Shareable Garden Salad | 11.5oz
- UPC 7-19283-67929-1 | Fresh From Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad | 6.7oz
- UPC 7-19283-67930-7 | Fresh From Meijer Chicken BLT Salad | 8.2oz
- UPC 7-19283-67932-1 | Fresh From Meijer Cobb Salad | 8.8oz
- UPC 7-19283-67933-8 | Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Shareable Salad | 10oz
- UPC 7-60236-11745-2 | Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Salad | 6.4oz
- UPC 7-60236-48832-3 | Fresh From Meijer Southwest Chicken Salad | 8.8oz
Recall reason: These products have potentially been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This is an organism can, in some cases, cause serious, and sometimes fatal, infections in children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.
Sold at: Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
Shirakiku Ajhei Sanuki Udon Noodle
Shirakiku's recalled Ajhei Sanuki Udon Noodle.
Recalled products: Ajhei Sanuki Udon Noodle | UPC 074410455453 | 19.04oz.
Recall reason: There is an undeclared allergen of fish, specifically skipjack tuna, that is contained in this product. This poses a risk to consumers with allergies and sensitivities.
Sold at: Retail stores in California, Colorado, Arizona and Georgia.
SimplyProtein Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars
SimplyProtein's recalled Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars.
Recalled products: Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars | 15ct variety pack | Best Before 04–11-2023 and 03-14-2023 | UPC 686207009147; UPC 686207809068.
Recall reason: The bars "may contain undeclared cashews." People with allergies or sensitivity to this ingredient are therefore at risk of serious allergic reactions if they consume the product.
Sold at: Costco stores in the United States.
Dr. Rico Perez Super Kids Colostrum
Dr. Rico Perez's recalled Super Kids Colostrum label.
Recalled products: Super Kids Colostrum chewable tablets | 60ct | | UPC 879840000446 | Lot# 1117002 Exp. 04-30-2023; Lot# 0122003 Exp. 07-31-2024; Lot# 0223539 Exp. 11-30-2025.
Recall reason: The bars may contain undeclared milk, and individuals with allergies, or sensitivity, to this ingredient could be at risk of serious allergic reactions if they consume the product.
Sold at: Dr. Rico Perez Vitamin & Supplement stores in California, Florida, New Jersey, and New York. These could’ve also been bought online through www.ricoperez.com.
Washington Crab & Seafood Company Various Products
Washington Crab & Seafood Company's recalled Cocktail Sauce. Right: Washington Crab & Seafood Company's recalled Crabcake.
Recalled products:
- Blue Crab Dip | 8oz | Use By 10-24-2022 to 04-24-2023 | Milk
- Cocktail Sauce | 8oz | Use By 10-24-2022 to 05-24-2023 | Fish & Soy
- Cole Slaw | 8oz & 16oz | Use By 10-21-2022 to 04-21-2023 | Egg & Soy
- Crabcake | 2, 6 & 12ct | Use By 10-13-2022 to 04-12-2023 | Egg, Wheat & Soy
Recall reason: These products are being recalled due to undeclared allergens such as milk, fish, soy, egg and wheat. People with allergies, or sensitivities, to these food items run the risk of developing serious allergic reactions if they consume the products.
Sold at: Distributors, restaurants, and company retail outlets located in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Hy-Vee Pretzels
Hy-Vee's recalled Dill Pickle Braided Pretzels. Right: Hy-Vee's recalled Honey Mustard Braided Pretzels.
Recalled products:
- Honey Mustard Braided Pretzels | UPC 75450-24309 | 10oz poly bags | Lot# D2162022 Best By 08-09-2023 | Lot# D3332022 Best By 12-01-2023
- Dill Pickle Braided Pretzels | UPC 75450-24308 | 10oz poly bags | Lot# D2562022 Best By 09-14-2023
- Salt and Vinegar Braided Pretzels | UPC 75450-27706 | Lot# D3252022 Best By 11-29-2023
Recall reason: These products are being recalled due to undeclared milk. Those with allergies, or sensitivities, to milk could run the risk of serious allergic reactions if they consume the product.
Sold at: Retail stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Trong Foods International Madras Curry Powder
Recalled products:
- Madras Curry Powder | 4oz bottle | UPC 3960600152 | Best By 05-05-2026
- Madras Curry Powder | 16oz bottle | UPC 3960600154 | Best By 05-05-2026
- Madras Curry Powder | 4oz bag | UPC 3960600154 | Best By 05-05-2026
Recall reason: This item is being recalled because it may contain undeclared peanuts. People with allergies or high sensitivity could present serious allergic reactions if they consume the product.
Jabsons Various Products
Jabsons' recalled Tandoori Roasted Chana (Chick Peas). Right: Jabsons' recalled Tandoori Peanut Spread.
Recalled products:
- Tandoori Roasted Chana (Chick Peas) | 4.94oz | UPC 8904067710990
- Tandoori Roasted Peanut | 4.94oz | UPC 8904067709840
- Tandoori Kaju-Cashew Nuts | 3.53oz | UPC 8904067711577
- Thai Sweet Chilli Roasted Peanut | 4.94oz | UPC 8904067709833
- Tandoori Peanut Spread | 11.28oz | UPC 8904067712635
Recall reason: These items may contain undeclared milk. Individuals with allergies or sensitivity to this ingredient could be at risk of serious allergic reactions if they consume the product.
Sold at: Retail stores in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Los Angeles, Oakland and Chicago, also online at Jabson’s Amazon store.
Lipari Foods Ground Cumin
Lipari's recalled Ground Cumin.
Recalled products: Ground Cumin | 6oz | Lot# 220914601 | Best By 09-2024 | UPC 094776212620
Recall reason: This product is being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination. Salmonella can cause serious infections in young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.
Sold at: Retail stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.
