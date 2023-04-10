The FDA Has Posted Food Recalls For Potential Health Risks & You Should Check Your Kitchen Now
Make sure you double-check your veggies!
At the beginning of the month, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared several lettuce and salad kits that are being recalled by different companies in the country. The list has only expanded ever since.
According to the FDA, these products have been recalled due to potential health risks. The federal entity urges consumers to check their grocery shopping and stop using the affected products in case they were bought.
Here are the different vegetables that you need to be aware of right now:
Revolution Farm brand lettuce & salad kits
Revolution Farms' recalled Buttery Bibb. Right: Revolution Farms' Sesame Ginger Crunch
Recalled products:
- Buttery Bibb | Whole Head | Whole Head Clamshell | 856791008158
- Mini Romaine | Whole Head | Whole Head Clamshell | 856791008257
- Green Sweet Crisp | Whole Head | Whole Head Clamshell | 856791008073
- Grower’s Choice | Whole Head | Whole Head Clamshell | 856791008325
- Michigan Spring Mix | 5oz | Plastic Tray, lidding film | 856791008004
- Great Lakes Gourmet | 5oz | Plastic Tray, lidding film | 856791008028
- Robust Romaine | 5oz | Plastic Tray, lidding film | 8567910080335
- Romaine Lettuce Boats | 5oz | Plastic Tray, lidding film | 856791008196
- Sweet Crisp Deli Leaf | 5oz | Plastic Tray, lidding film | 856791008189
- Whole Leaf Romaine | 5oz | Plastic Tray, lidding film | 856791008202
- Traverse City Cherry | 6oz Salad Kit | Plastic Tray, label | 856791008226
- Zesty Southwest | 6oz Salad Kit | Plastic Tray, label | 856791008240
- Sesame Ginger Crunch | 6oz Salad Kit | Plastic Tray, label | 856791008233
- Crisp Kale Caesar | 6oz Salad Kit | Plastic Tray, label | 856791008295
- Farmer’s Mix | 3lb Bulk | Clear poly bag
- Great Lakes Gourmet | 3lb Bulk | Clear poly bag
- Green Sweet Crisp | 3lb Bulk | Clear poly bag
- Michigan Spring Mix | 3lb Bulk | Clear poly bag
- Robust Romaine | 3lb Bulk | Clear poly bag
- Red/Green Romaine | 3lb Bulk | Clear poly bag
- Green Forest Romaine | 14 Whole Heads | Clear poly liner
- Green Sweet Crisp | 14 Whole Heads | Clear poly liner
- Mini Romaine | 36 Whole Heads | Clear poly liner
- Buttery Bibb | 14 Whole Heads | Clear poly liner
Recall reason: These products have the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious to even fatal infections in young children, older people, and people with weakened immune systems.
Location: Recalled products were sold at SpartanNash stores, Meijer stores, Bridge St. Market, Kingma’s Market, Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids, Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo, Horrocks Market Grand Rapids, Doorganics, Cherry Capital Foods, Gordon Food Service, Sysco, Van Eerden Foodservice, Vine Line Produce, Luna restaurant, Russ’ Commissary, and Pearson Foods Corporation in the states of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.
Fresh Express & Publix brand salad kits
Publix's recalled Makoto Honey Ginger salad kit. Right: Fresh Express' recalled Chopped Kit Chipotle.
Recalled products:
- Fresh Express | Caesar Chopped Kit | 9.4oz | UPC 00071279309194 | G075 | Use By 04022023
- Fresh Express | Chopped Kit Chipotle | 11.3oz | UPC 00071279306049 | G075 | Use By 04022023
- Publix | Makoto Honey Ginger Salad Kit | 8.75oz | UPC 00071279309194 | G075 | Use By 03312023
Recall reason: The previously mentioned products are being recalled due to a possible health risk from listeria monocytogenes contamination.
Location: These salad kits were distributed through different retailers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.
