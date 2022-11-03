A Foreigner Ripped Tipping Culture In The US & 'They Ask For Tips Like They're Strippers'
“I don’t understand the concept of the tip.”
Although tipping is a widespread practice in North America, for people outside of the continent, it can be something that takes time to get used to.
One French TikToker who's been in the U.S. for five days already can't wrap his head around it and has a bone to pick when it comes to tipping in America.
TikToker Renan Pacheco decided to make a video ranting about the requirement to tip and it has already accumulated over 3 million views.
"Americans, what's the problem you guys have with the tips?" Pacheco asked in the video. "I don't understand the concept of the tip."
He recalled an interaction he had earlier in the day when he dropped by a juice shop and was asked for a tip right off the bat.
"I thought, oh oh oh wait a minute. I walked to the juice place. Okay? I chose my own juice. Okay? I waited for the juice. I deserve a tip, not you," he continued in his video. "You're not my friend. I don't know you. You ask me for money. But no, they ask for tips like they are strippers! You're not a stripper. You do strip tease? Why do you ask me for tips?"
People in the comment section, Americans included, agree with Pacheco's hot take on the topic.
One user wrote, "teachers don't get tipped, and we don't make a decent salary," to which Pacheco responded by saying, "you guys deserve it even more!!"
"I agree with you. I'm a nurse, and nobody tips me," wrote another user.
"As a nurse, you deserve the biggest tip!!" Pacheco wrote back to the comment.
An American person chimed in and commented, "I'm American, and I have a problem with 'the tips' too!!!" which got over 1,200 likes.
"Agree. Tipping has gotten out of control!" wrote another user.
"Tipping has gotten out of control. It has become a sense of entitlement and not 10% nor 15%; now 18%, 20% and 25%," commented another.
"In Ukraine, we give tips only for exceptional service," wrote another user. "When the customer is satisfied and pleased."
Pacheco wrote back, "same for us in France!"
I guess North Americans are the only ones dedicated to the tipping culture.