A Massage Therapist Suggested A 30-50% Tip & People Say They’ve 'Never' Seen Numbers That High
"How do they not think this motivates people to skip tipping altogether."
The unspoken tipping etiquette at restaurants, salons, and, now, massage parlors often have people arguing about how things are "out of control" when it comes to giving a tip for a service.
A person shared on Reddit that they were recently asked to tip between 30% to 50% after having massage therapy services for two people, and users are saying they've never seen a tip suggestion so high.
Redditor u/d4wnn's post in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit has gone viral, with 78.4K people discussing the age-old tipping debate.
"A bit presumptuous, are we?" the Redditor captioned the picture of the electronic checkout at a massage spot in North Dallas, TX, suggesting the gargantuan tip.
There was an option to either skip the tip or create a custom amount if you didn't want to choose between the 30%, 35%, 40%, or 50% options the business presented them with. However, the fact that those high numbers were the main options is what people have up in arms.
"How do they not think this motivates people to skip tipping altogether," one person asked on the thread, prompting 2.6k votes.
Unlike the 18% or 20% tip debate, the up to 50% tip is, apparently, not a common thing that many people have seen before.
"Starting at 30%??? I've never seen these numbers before..." a Redditor commented, receiving 10,000 votes.
A part of the Reddit thread about tipping. r/mildlyinfuriating | Reddit
The Reddit user also posted the picture on the r/pics subreddit, asking if the 30%-50% tip suggestion was local to the DFW area or an issue nationwide.
"Is this a Dallas thing or across-the-nation thing (referring to the obnoxious tip options)," they asked with the same picture.
It seems people on this subreddit haven't seen these tipping suggestions, either.
"I'm used to seeing 10-15-20-custom as the options. Starting at 30 is a bold choice," a person wrote.