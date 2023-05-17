Someone Gave A Fake $1M Bill As A Tip & Redditors Have So Many Petty 'Pay It Forward' Ideas
Tipping etiquette is a regular point of contention in different parts of the world. In the U.S., we worry about whether we should tip 18% or 20% or if we should tip at all. One Reddit post shows many draw the line at tipping in fake cash bills.
Adding to the tipping culture dispute, a Redditor recently shared that a customer at their job "tipped" them $1 million in the most infuriating way — with a fake bill — and thousands have so many ways they suggest to pay it forward.
Reddit user u/9sixteenchris's viral post on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit Monday has 12,700 reactions from people shocked that someone actually tipped the bill pictured with Benjamin Franklin and "$1,000,000" written on it in multiple places. On the back is an entire paragraph of "one million dollar questions" quoted from the Bible.
According to usa.gov, the United States treasury has never printed a usable $1 million bill for circulation, so the amount of the fake bill in paper currency doesn't exist.
The $1 million tip the Reddit user received looks like a novelty ad for "fullyfreefilms.com," which takes you to a website for free Christian movies offered by Living Waters, an evangelical resource.
The maddening tipping situation has about 1,800 Redditors fantasizing about all of the different ways they would react if they received the fake tip, and many are ruthless.
A part of the Reddit thread about the tip.r/mildlyinfuriating | Reddit
"Hold onto it and give it as change if the customer ever comes back," a user wrote.
Although, some people suggest that a customer like that shouldn't be allowed back.
"If I ran a service business of any type, I would mark those people as banned," another user said, receiving 262 votes. "Tipping on its own is not a good setup, but when people abuse it like this, they deserve every consequence they get."
It seems, however, many would want to pay some pettiness forward to something that infuriates them.
"Pay it forward," one Redditor suggests. "Drop it in an envelope and send it to an organization you can't stand."