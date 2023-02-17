A Hairdresser Shared How Much You Should Tip At A Salon & Here's What Some People Don't Know
Your tip ends up benefitting you! 💸
One of the biggest debates all over social media is how much you should tip service industry employees. This includes hairdressers, and one stylist in Florida revealed the proper etiquette for tipping at a salon and where the money really goes.
Carly Banister, who goes by @carlycolorist online, told Narcity some of the common misconceptions about tipping your hairstylist and why it actually benefits the clients just as much as the hairdresser.
"It has become a problem because people do not believe that they 'have' to tip," she said. "Which is true, it is appreciated because we are performing a service and sometimes spending multiple hours on your hair. [...] Tipping helps the stylist get top-tier products for the client and it motivates us to perform top-tier services as well."
The amount she said clients should be adding to the total is 15-20%.
TikToker @mitsubitchyy posted in January that if you set your own prices, she doesn't think she should tip.
Those who commented seemed to be divided on the matter. Banister, who now owns her own salon, used to work at a company salon under management, so she's seen both sides of how tips are used and received.
"Most people in the hair industry do not set their prices themselves," she explained. "If they work at a salon, their prices are usually fixed, and then on top of that, they are probably only making 30-45% of that service."
"I own my own salon so technically I do get 100% of the service, but I do split it 50-50 with my business," she added
So yes, in Banister's case, she technically receives the full amount, but 50% goes to things that keep her business afloat.
Banister said that she considers herself "very lucky" since all of her clients are "extremely generous," and it motivates her to squeeze them into her schedule if needed or even give them extra "goodies" during their time in the chair.
"My clients and I have an awesome relationship. I'm very lucky."