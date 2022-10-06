A TikToker Threw Shade At 18% As A Minimum Tip Option & She Says 'It's Just Too Much'
Users on TikTok have so many thoughts!
Nothing gets Americans or Canadians worked up like a debate about tipping culture, and one TikToker has stoked that fire with her take on a "minimum" tip.
TikToker Lexi Hill posted a video bashing restaurants for suggesting a minimum tip option of 18%, saying that it's "just too much" in some cases.
"Has anyone else noticed that whenever you go to a restaurant now, there's no option to tip 15%? Most of the time now, it's saying 18% minimum," she says in the video.
"Don't get me wrong, I do believe in tipping people, and if they do a really good job, I'll tip them 18/20%, but you know what, I do believe 15% is a sufficient amount of money especially now that everything has gone up because of inflation," she continued.
She went on to complain about how a higher tip feels forced on to her, and that leaves her with little choice but to hit "custom amount" instead.
"You have to hit in the custom amount, and I don't have enough time to do the math in my head," Hill said. "And now they're standing over me, pressuring me, holding the machine. So I'm frantically here trying to do the math in my head. I just can't do it, so I just tip the 18%, but a lot of the time, it's too much. It's just too much."
She even pointed out that it's becoming common for fast-food restaurants to ask for a tip, even when you're not dining in.
"It's such a pet peeve of mine," reads the caption of her video.
Many people in the comments agreed with Hill's concerns and shared in her disapproval, suggesting that she's not the only one with the supposed "hot take" on the topic.
"I think tipping should be performance-based, but at its current state, businesses just play customers," one commenter wrote.
Another pointed out that the expectation to tip has now also been extended on "to-go orders too. There's no end."
One user asked: "I know a pub that has 25% in their options...excuse me, is it normal to tip a quarter of the sale?"
"In Canada (ont) you have to add 13% sales tax to end up with a minimum of 31% on top of your bill.. that's crazy, and we have no say in it," another user said.
"How about restaurants pay their employees properly so they don't depend on tips? Increase prices if you have to and abolish tipping," said another user, echoing a common take that others share on these sorts of debates.
"15% is too much for bad service," said another commenter.
It's important to note that although many people complain about tipping culture getting out of hand, tips often make up a big chunk of workers' paychecks in the service industry.
In many cases, workers like servers, bussers, bartenders and dishwashers earn less than minimum wage, and tips help top them up to a liveable pay rate. Additionally, the income they receive on tips can sometimes be taxed based on where they live.
They also work incredibly long hours and spend the entire time on their feet without receiving adequate breaks.
So while you might not want to hand out a minimum tip of 18%, just remember it's a big deal for your server!