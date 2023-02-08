Someone Asked People In Ontario If They 'Tip On Everything' & There Are Some Strong Opinions
Do you leave a tip for your morning coffee? What about for your Uber ride? Reddit user u/jebstan recently asked people in Ontario if they "tip on everything" and it seems there are some strong opinions.
"Serious question here. It seems that almost everywhere you go today for any service, once you pay there’s a prompt to tip," the user wrote on Reddit.
"I mean everything. Am I the only one that thinks it ridiculous that someone like a server that did a great job at a restaurant, gets the same tip as someone who took a few seconds to pour a coffee."
The query racked up nearly 200 comments with many Ontarians weighing in on what services deserve a tip and tipping culture in general.
"Sit down restaurants, and in home delivery (I got new appliances, didn’t include taking the old ones out, but they did, no questions asked) are really the only things I tip for," one user posted.
"I tip the 'traditional' things.. in restaurants, bars, food delivery and for haircuts," another person said.
People also shared the sorts of things they've been asked to tip for.
"I bought bottled water from a cafe/convenience store and was asked to tip," someone posted with a crying emoji.
"I got prompted to tip at the weed store. Mind blown," one user wrote.
Many people admitted to not tipping at all for services like coffee, fast food, and online orders.
"It's out of control, I'm a big fan of the 0% option and I frequently use it," a user chimed in.
In contrast, one person mentioned that they are now tipping more than ever because "things are expensive and hard for people making low wages."
A user responded by thanking the commenter and saying, "I know tips go to a few of my co workers grocery money and medications that aren't covered by benefits. They wouldn't be able to afford it otherwise."
But how much should you actually be tipping? According to a Narcity interview with etiquette expert Lisa Ramsay, 15% is the minimum amount to leave if you feel like you've been well taken care of.
She warned against not tipping your server at all, and said that this should only be done if your service was terrible.
