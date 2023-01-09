A TikToker Shared Their 'Hot Take' On Tipping Self-Employed People & The Reactions Are Split
"You're offering a service, I'm expecting you to do well." 👀
Knowing how much and when to tip in Canada can be a bit of an awkward situation, but one TikToker is making her stance on the whole thing known.
Over on the social media platform, the user @mitsubitchyy, who goes by Keeks, posted a short video that's caused a stir amongst commenters.
"Stitch this with your hottest take," said the first person in the video before switching to Keeks.
"If you're self-employed and you set your own prices for your services, then I should not have to tip. Like..." Keeks said.
TikTok users were split on her take, with some saying she's right and others explaining why you should tip.
"This shouldn't even be a hot take," said one user of Keeks' point of view.
"A tip is to show thet you are happy with your service," said another. "Always accepted but never expected. Also price yourself so you don’t have to rely on tips!"
With over 73,000 likes on her original video, Keeks made a follow-up addressing one of the common themes in the common section.
"The set price is for what you're getting," said the comment she reacted to. "The tip is based on how well they do."
"Okay, so this comment is what gets me confused," Keeks explained. "I wouldn't even be coming to you if I didn't think you were gonna do a really good job. Like that's the whole point. You're offering a service, I'm expecting you to do well."
She explained that she actively looks at people's reviews of services to ensure she's going to someone that's really good at what they do.
"That's why as a consumer I'm gonna pay whatever price you set, like I have the respect there," she continued. "If you want me to book through the online app, I'm doing it. If you want me to put a deposit down, I'm doing it."
@mitsubitchyy
Replying to @Gil IMO the bare minimum expectation is that you do the service well - i shouldnt have to tip because you did a good job at your job #hottakes #viral #nomoretipping
All that being said, Keeks explained that doing a good job is what she feels she's paying for.
"So why do I have to tip on top? I'm paying because you do it well and I want you to do it well and that's why I came to you."
According to a recent interview Narcity did with etiquette expert Lisa Orr, she explained that the only place where you're truly obligated to tip is when you're dining out for a meal.
In terms of services like hair or nails, Orr says she tips around 10%, but if it's something very pricey, she notes that a dollar figure might feel more appropriate.
