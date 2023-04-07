I Moved To Canada From Dubai & Here’s Why I Think Spring Is Even Worse Than Winter
Nobody told me how bad it would be!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
When I moved to Canada from Dubai last year, one of the things I was looking forward to most was being able to experience the four seasons for the very first time.
To put it into context, not a lot of places around the world experience four distinct seasons quite like Canada. In Dubai, for example, people joke that there's summer for about nine months, and not-summer (aka slightly cooler weather) for the rest of the year.
It does get very hot in Dubai and temperatures never dip into minus degrees — even during winter. Any periods in between the heat are short and mild.
You certainly don't get a season where everything blooms or where leaves turn orange (like spring or fall in Toronto).
Now, a year into living in Canada, I can honestly say I have experienced all of the seasons — and my least favourite is surprisingly not the one I spent many months dreading.
As a newcomer to Canada, basically anyone and everyone warned me about winter in the Great White North.
So much so that I might have gone a bit overboard, and spent countless hours looking for the best places to buy winter jackets, boots and accessories.
However, when winter in Canada did arrive… I actually loved it.
So, imagine my surprise when the season that did bother me was… spring. In fact, only a few weeks into the season, I am already looking forward to a vacation somewhere warmer.
With the benefit of hindsight, here's what I wish people had warned me about when it comes to Canada's seasons — and spring in particular.
It's such a tease
One of my favourite things about the Canadian seasons are those gradual changes in temperature, as they come with the promise of something new.
Like, for example, the gradual cool shift from fall to winter, or the crisp change in the air between summer and fall.
But when it comes to spring in Canada, it feels like the weather dramatically yo-yos from one extreme to another on the daily.
It’ll be so beautifully sunny on one day, followed by three days of gloomy grey skies. Then, this will be followed by double digit temperatures and then flurries in the same week. Heck, sometimes in the same couple of days.
In my opinion, spring just can't seem to make up its mind.
In short, it's definitely not all rainbows, sunshine, butterflies and flowers blooming, which is what I initially associated with Canadian spring.
Snow is so much better than freezing rain
Over the last couple of months, I’ve learnt to appreciate the snow in Canada. There really is something about it, especially when there’s sunshine right after and it reflects beautifullyoff the white ground.
There’s even something quite pretty and romantic about being out and about amidst flurries.
But there is nothing positive I can say about freezing rain or days with grey, gloomy skies.
Outdoor activities are limited
One of my favourite things about Canadian winter was how it opened up the opportunity for all kinds of winter activities.
From ice skating to skiing, there are so many wonderful things to do and they’re all incredible in their own way.
In many cases, spring brings an end to wintry activities like skating and snowshoeing, but it also remains too cold for other outdoor activities, like soccer or picnics.
It generally just feels a lot harder to plan meetups or activities with friends, especially when you can't really tell what the weather's going to be like on the day.
It's so hard to pick clothing
Despite my initial fears, getting dressed during the Canadian winter is actually pretty easy when you know the accessories that you need.
But when the weather is ranging from minus degrees to double digits in the span of a few hours, it’s much harder to be prepared.
I can’t mention how many times I've ended up overdressing or underdressing and subsequently either sweating or freezing my a** off.
All in all, I can't help but think it's ironic that I weathered my first winter in Canada, only to find spring to be my least favourite time of year.
That being said, the season does come with some positive aspects, from cherry blossoms blooming to the promise of a little more warmth. And I think we can all look forward to that.
And, as it happens, I’m not the only person who isn't a fan of Canadian spring. A comedian recently trolled Canada’s spring season and even compared it to "cleaning up after a home invasion." Ouch!