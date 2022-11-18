An Author Asked To Borrow Lizzo's Dress On TikTok & She Delivered The Outfit & The Tears
One of Lizzo's fans received the most special gift of all from the American rapper after putting a plea out on TikTok.
Award-winning author Aurielle Marie posted a TikTok video asking Lizzo to borrow a dress of hers for an event she was attending and Lizzo went above and beyond to help her out.
In October, the Atlanta-based writer and poet made a TikTok video with the goal to get Lizzo's attention because she had a huge favor to ask.
The essayist, who was named 2022 Georgia Author of the Year, published her first-ever book Gumbo Ya Ya which she described as a collection about "growing up fat, black and queer in the South."
"Lizzo girl tell me why I just got a call today that I've been selected as one of Out Magazine's Out 100, it's basically like the Time 100 but for LGBTQIA," she said in the video. "It is hands down the biggest accolade of my career."
"There's just one little problem, b*tch I can't find anything to wear."
"I know you know how it feels to be the biggest b*tch in the room and all the scrutiny and hyper-visibility that comes with that because I've watched you talk about it," she continued. "The audacity that you've marked in your career has helped me step out and be audacious myself."
@auriellebewritin
#greenscreenvideo #greenscreen 10 years of grinding, perfecting my craft, and betting on me, and Y’ALL THEY JUST TOLD ME IM ONE OF THE #OUT100!!! BUT I DONT HAVE ANYTHING TO WEAR! So I’m calling reinforcements. LIZZO PLS HELPPPPPPP!
The author then asked Lizzo if she could borrow a specific dress for the Out100 gala in New York.
"So I said, let me make a little TikTok because you never know what can happen. Can I please, please, please wear your dress from the 2022 Emmys, please, which is my favorite," Marie asked.
In a follow-up video posted on Tuesday, the author revealed that Lizzo had sent her a dress to wear.
"I might’ve gotten a few tears on your dress @lizzo, my bad babe! Words don't suffice, and thank you isn't enough. But THANK YOU! I’m speechless. Y’all! A b*tch is certified LIZZO SIZED!!!!!!" she wrote in the caption.
In the video, Marie is seen screaming as she opens the package that has the dress, trying it on and then having a moment.
"Not me in Lizzo's dress," Marie screamed.
@auriellebewritin
Replying to @noirediamonds i might’ve gotten a few tears on your dress @lizzo, my bad babe! Words dont suffice, and thank you isnt enough. But THANK YOU! I’m speechless. Y’all! A bitch is certified LIZZO SIZED!!!!!! And LOOK AT THIS GOWN! @Out Magazine here i come! #fyp #foryou #lizzo
While it wasn't the exact dress Marie had requested, Lizzo sent Marie a magenta tulle dress she wore during a performance at the 2019 American Music Awards.
With over 1.5 million views, many people commented on the video expressing their excitement for Marie.
"All of us are screaming for you like we are there with you 🥰," one comment reads.
"You cried. I cried. It was a moment," another person said.
"Lizzo is so amazingly kind. You look gorgeous! Have fun!" one person wrote to which Marie replied, "She’s literally the sweetest like. I’m literally a stranger??? And she did this?????"
"I didn't think I could love @lizzo more than I do but DAMN..... She really is just the most amazing soul. 🥰 I'm so happy to see you in that dress!!" another viewer posted in the comments.
It's unclear if Lizzo reached out to Marie after the gala, but we're hoping she addresses it in a TikTok video!