This Texas Dancer Starred In Lizzo's 'Watch Out For The Big Grrrls' & Now She's An Emmy Winner
She's a Houston girl!
This past Monday, Grammy award-winner singer Lizzo added the Emmys to her long list of accolades after her Amazon reality series Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls won the Outstanding Competition Program category.
The 2021 reality series profiled 13 hopefuls auditioning to be the music artist's backup movement that she calls her "Big Grrrl dancers".
One of the show's cast members and Big Grrrl regular is Sydney Bell, a dancer, influencer, and model from Houston, TX who can now add "Emmy-award winner" to her many titles.
Bell got her start in Texas, just like Lizzo.
The TV star was a cheerleader in her early years and on into high school for the Varsity team where she was bullied for her weight and called "the 'fat' cheerleader", as per an Instagram post. She persisted and even became the dance captain of a D1 university.
Not, you can spot Bell accompanying the "About Damn Time" singer at performances on Saturday Night Live and award shows.
However, Bell is not just an acclaimed backup dancer.
She is also a pretty well-known influencer with nearly 270,000 Instagram followers. She regularly posts body positivity sentiments and tons of modeling pictures with brands like Fashion Nova and NYX Cosmetics on the platform.
The 24-year-old artist lives between Space City and Los Angeles, as the cities are both backdrops of her stellar social media photos. Though she may not be in the Lone Star State as frequently, she regularly acknowledges her Texas roots, like on Halloween.
Bell did not respond to Narcity's request for comment.