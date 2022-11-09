Louis Vuitton Has An Extravagant Ranch Hidden In Texas & Here’s What It’s Like To Visit
The exclusive tour is free.
The Parisian fashion brand Louis Vuitton has had its own wild west-style ranch nestled in the middle of Texas since 2019, and fashion lovers recently got a glimpse of what's behind the gate.
The opulent LV Rochambeau Ranch is located in rural Alvarado, TX, right outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and manufactures a portion of the brand's popular french handbags and accessories.
The behind-the-scenes look opportunity was part of the exclusive LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton's Les Journées Particulièrese event, which took place in October of this year.
A viral TikTok posted by Jay (@jctraveldiary) shows that attendees got to tour the property, enjoy hors-d'oeuvre, and take part in several workshops. And the experience was absolutely free.
@jctraveldiary
Travel Diary Entry 12: Touring The Louis Vuitton Ranch in #Texas #Dallas #ThingsToDo #Travel #Luxury #High #Fashion #LVMH #LouisV #journeesparticulieresLVMH
These "special days" aren't regularly put on by the fashion house brand. However, visits at the ranch are held periodically to offer a unique insight into how these favorite luxury goods are made.
The event is free of charge, but spots tend to go quickly.
The October event marked the first time the ranch opened its gates to the public without needing an invite.
It's suggested to keep an eye out on the Les Journées Particulièrese website for future events and sign up as soon as possible once a list is made available.
Louis Vuitton's Rochambeau Ranch
Price: Free
When: Dates vary
Address: 5520 County Rd 316, Alvarado, TX 76009
Why You Need To Go: You can take a free exclusive tour of the Texas LV property when they have their The Journées Particulières event.