A New Controversial Nightclub Just Opened In Houston & Here’s Your First Look (PHOTOS)
Babylon is supposed to feature live exotic animals.
This past weekend, a new nightclub opened its door in Houston, causing quite a stir. Babylon made headlines as the press release of their opening mentioned the presence of "exotic animals in cages."
Babylon, a "luxurious" nightlife attraction in Midtown Houston, is a subtle nod to the ancient empire.
To get that theme across, the club's creators, a Denver group called Jet Hospitality, created an intimate space with towering trees, intricately-dressed cocktail waitresses, and live animals to view.
However, various social media posts from the club's weekend grand opening show no signs of exotic animals following the backlash from the public over animal abuse, except for a camel that appears to be outdoor on footage posted on June 25.
The grand opening attendees posted many images of what the interior of the 6,000 sq. ft. place looks like.
After pushing through the giant doors covered in leafy greens and a stone lion's head, visitors enter a dark room that thumps with beats from the DJ booth and flashing colored lights.
There's a mirror bar decorated with animal statues and fake trees, which convey that Babylonian vibe.
Although there were no sightings of live animals, locals were spotted having fun on social media, dancing with the staff and watching belly dancers balance swords on their heads or blow fire.
The club was originally supposed to be "fully equipped with animals in cages," KPRC2 reported.
"We would never have animals in cages period, on the outside either, their handler will always be with them, they would have food and anything that they would need," said Moral Pourafaie, the club's branding director, to Fox 26 regarding the controversy,
Jet Hospitality's PR firm South House Public Relations didn't yet reply to confirm if live animals will be incorporated into the nightclub still.