This Adults-Only Resort In Texas Is A Peaceful Staycation With All-Inclusive Activities
Meals, yoga classes, and spa access are all included! 🧖
Texas parents looking to get away from the kids for a while, or childless adults looking to escape their annoying parent friends, can find their version of "heaven-on-earth" at an all-inclusive resort tucked away in the Texas Hill Country.
Miraval Austin Resort & Spa is a serene escape complete with cool rooms, yummy food, and unique wellness activities, all included in the price. Oh, and did we already mention it's for adults only?
When you book a room at this stunning resort property right outside the Texas state capital, you're in for a relaxing experience where your days are full of nothing but self-care.
@thealishawilliams
I visited Miraval Austin Resort & Spa… this is how day 1 went! #travelvlog #blackgirlluxury #blackgirltravel #wellnesstok #wellnessjourney
This dreamy retreat has a hefty price tag with standard room rates starting at $1,079 per night, according to the Hyatt website. However, it may seem worth it as you won't have to worry about breaking the bank on the pricey essentials you typically find on your itinerary.
There are no worries about dining out because every meal, snack, and drink you have during your stay is included in the cost.
Visitors will also have an array of well-being activities to participate in, including different types of yoga classes, beekeeping and chicken-keeping experiences, horseriding, and an obstacle course — you honestly can never go bored here!
Nonetheless, it's also okay to just chill by lounging around the infinity pool overlooking the surrounding rolling hills or lying in a hammock in the zen gardens. You'll also have full access to the luxurious spa.
Sound like an absolute dream? Maybe it's time to start planning the ultimate wellness staycation!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.