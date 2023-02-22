This Beachfront Resort On A Texas Island Has All-Inclusive Options & Gorgeous Sea Views
This place is all you could need for a staycation! 🏖️
If you're a Texan looking for an island getaway but can't spend the extra money for a plane ticket out of the country, you're in luck, as there are a few all-inclusive resorts around the state that do just the trick.
Isla Grand Beach Resort is settled on the powdery beaches of Texas Travel Awards 2022 top destination, South Padre Island. The Texas resort isn't your traditional all-inclusive spot per se, but they offer a few ways to add resort credits to the room rates to make it so.
This credit can be used at their seven different on-site restaurants, bars, and beach cafés, so you literally don't have to leave the beachfront property if you don't want to.
Rates vary depending on the time of year and style of room you choose. The average range is $140 per night and can go up to $296 per night.
There are 11 room options, including singles, doubles, and special accommodations with dazzling sea views.
You can have a dreamy beach day on the pristine Gulf Coast or laze about around the two massive pools and hot tubs. There are plenty of fun activities to fill your nights as well, such as music from live bands at The Quarterdeck Lounge.
Budgeting your stay at Isla Grand to be “all-inclusive" is definitely an option. However, the prices are set on all the menus, so you won't be surprised at any extra spending ahead of time.
Lodging, food, private beach access, and entertainment are all taken care of, so there is not much else to worry about other than relaxing.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.