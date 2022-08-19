One Of Best Nude Beaches In The US Is In Florida & Even Kids Are Allowed
"This is our 2nd time going. We took our children this time and they loved it."
Nude beaches are a global phenomenon, but there's one bare-it-all shoreline in Florida that's ranked as TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice for 2022.
While you're indecisive on what to wear, you won't have to think too hard at Blind Creek Beach in Fort Pierce, FL. There's a sign in the sand that warns those who want to head to the water about what they might see.
"Attention: Beyond this point you may encounter nude sunbathers," it reads.
This sparkling span of a mile and a half of beachfront dunes allow you to show off those curves and embrace your body, without fear of judgment.
Whether you want to go topless, bottomless or take it all off, you can do as you wish and dip in the ocean blues.
One TripAdvisor reviewer in July commented on how inclusive the beach is and how "bodys of all shapes and sizes are just fine".
Another person said it was family-friendly and it made a day out to make some memories!
"This is our 2nd time going. We took our children this time and they loved it. We saw nothing but good things at this beach. No creepers or anything. Our kids who are 6 and 10 were happy to have a beach day minus all clothing," they reviewed.
The beach is just a small part of a 108-acre upland and wetland preserve where you can go fishing, birding and exploring the inland trails. You may even run into some sea turtles as they waddle adorably to the shore.
The preserve is largely untouched with limited public improvements that include a picnic shelter, portable toilets, a crushed-shell nature trail and an observation tower, which gives you panoramic views of the ocean.
The beach is open sunrise to sunset daily and visiting is completely free. So, make sure you bring yourself and that is all that's required to see the sparkling waters.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on May 8, 2019.