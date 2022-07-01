This Ontario Hike Has A Giant Lookout & You Can Gaze Over The 'Graveyard of the Great Lakes'
The area is home to over 200 shipwrecks. ⚓
This scenic hike in Ontario takes you to towering views of a graveyard — well, sort of. The Lookout Trail in Pancake Bay Provincial Park leads through the rugged Canadian wilderness to a lookout over what is known as the "Graveyard of the Great Lakes."
The 14-kilometre path features two lookout platforms and tons of beautiful landscape. You'll wander through a leafy forest filled with Sugar Maples and Yellow Birch. Just past the main lookout, you'll discover Pancake River Falls — a beautiful hidden gem.
If you're not up for a full day hike, you can do the 7-kilometre return loop which still lets you visit the lookout. This hike takes two to three hours to complete.
The Edmund Fitzgerald lookout takes you high above the park and boasts endless blue water views. You can see Lake Superior and Pancake Bay, as well as wildlife such as moose.
The lookout also offers views of the "Graveyard of the Great Lakes." This stretch of lake, just offshore of Whitefish Point, received its name due to the large amount of ships that have sunk there.
According to the park, this spot is home to over 200 of the 550 known shipwrecks in Lake Superior, including the infamous Edmund Fitzgerald, which sunk during a raging storm in 1975.
Pancake Bay Provincial Park has tons of other gorgeous areas to explore. If you're looking to cool off after a hike, the beach area is definitely worth checking out as it features 3.2 kilometres of fine sand shores and "Caribbean blue water."
The Lookout Trail
Price: $15.50 day use fee
Address: 12729 Hwy. 17 N., Batchawana Bay, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can hike your way to views of the "Graveyard of the Great Lakes" at this scenic trail.
