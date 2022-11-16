Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
world of barbie

Toronto's World Of Barbie Is Hosting Boozy Adult Nights With A Hair Bar & Themed Drinks

Come dressed in your "most fabulous Barbiecore."

Ontario Associate Editor
Two women holding champagne. Right: Madeline at World of Barbie.

Two women holding champagne. Right: Madeline at World of Barbie.

@worldofbarbietour | Instagram, @madeline.forsyth | Instagram

Let's go party! A giant, perfectly pink event is taking place near Toronto, and you can celebrate Barbie-style. The World of Barbie is hosting boozy adult nights this month, and you'll want to go for a ride to this extravaganza.

The World of Barbie is an immersive exhibit by Kilburn Live that made its global debut this summer. Featuring 30,000 square-feet of giant displays, installations, and themed rooms, the attraction whisks you away to Barbie's Malibu mansion and beyond.

Now, the venue is offering a whole new experience for adults only called Sips After Sunset. Running on Thursdays from November 17 to December 8, the boozy event lets you enjoy themed food and cocktails in a vibrant pink dreamland.

Each night will be hosted by a different influencer for a unique experience. On top of the themed bites and drinks, you can enjoy a braid bar and access to the Instagrammable Barbie wonderland.

Guests should wear their "most fabulous Barbiecore," so start planning those pink outfits. You can expect to see areas like a fashion runway, where you can pose in life-sized Barbie boxes, and the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse complete with a ball pit pool, living room, and more.

You can also take a ride on the Barbie Interstellar Airways — a colourful space shuttle with a control board and pink seats. Tickets are available online for $40, and capacity is limited. Don't forget to bring a valid ID with you.

You'll feel like a Barbie girl in a Barbie world as soon as you step inside this boozy event.

Sips After Sunset

Price: $40 general admission

When: Thursdays from November 17 to December 8, 2022

Address: 199 Rathburn Rd. W., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can party like Barbie at this new adults-only event.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
    Madeline Forsyth
    Ontario Associate Editor
    Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...