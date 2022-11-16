Toronto's World Of Barbie Is Hosting Boozy Adult Nights With A Hair Bar & Themed Drinks
Come dressed in your "most fabulous Barbiecore."
Let's go party! A giant, perfectly pink event is taking place near Toronto, and you can celebrate Barbie-style. The World of Barbie is hosting boozy adult nights this month, and you'll want to go for a ride to this extravaganza.
The World of Barbie is an immersive exhibit by Kilburn Live that made its global debut this summer. Featuring 30,000 square-feet of giant displays, installations, and themed rooms, the attraction whisks you away to Barbie's Malibu mansion and beyond.
Now, the venue is offering a whole new experience for adults only called Sips After Sunset. Running on Thursdays from November 17 to December 8, the boozy event lets you enjoy themed food and cocktails in a vibrant pink dreamland.
Each night will be hosted by a different influencer for a unique experience. On top of the themed bites and drinks, you can enjoy a braid bar and access to the Instagrammable Barbie wonderland.
Guests should wear their "most fabulous Barbiecore," so start planning those pink outfits. You can expect to see areas like a fashion runway, where you can pose in life-sized Barbie boxes, and the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse complete with a ball pit pool, living room, and more.
You can also take a ride on the Barbie Interstellar Airways — a colourful space shuttle with a control board and pink seats. Tickets are available online for $40, and capacity is limited. Don't forget to bring a valid ID with you.
You'll feel like a Barbie girl in a Barbie world as soon as you step inside this boozy event.
Sips After Sunset
Price: $40 general admission
When: Thursdays from November 17 to December 8, 2022
Address: 199 Rathburn Rd. W., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can party like Barbie at this new adults-only event.
