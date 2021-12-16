Trending Tags

Pearson Airport Says Flights Are Being Delayed Due To High Winds Today

You might want to double-check your flight times.

Typhoonski | Dreamstime

Garbage cans and trees aren't the only things being disrupted by Toronto's high winds today, Pearson Airport is also taking precautionary measures.

On Thursday, Pearson International Airport warned travellers via Twitter to double-check their flight status due to the "challenging conditions" caused by the weather.

"High winds may impact operations today. Check your flight status with your airline or at torontopearson.com before leaving for the airport. Thanks for your patience as our ground crews work in these challenging conditions to get you safely on your way," the statement reads.

Pearson's website reveals that departure times were delayed by around two hours for early flights to Vancouver, Quebec and Deer Park, all of which have since left.

However, later flights to Winnipeg, Fredericton, Montego Bay, Bermuda, Pakistan face similar delay times and have yet to depart.

Arrivals times have also been set back, some significantly, from a range of places including, Saskatoon, Pakistan, Edmonton, Frankfurt and Orlando.

Additionally, flights from Limerick, Ireland, and Minneapolis have been cancelled outright.

"Cancelled flights happen for many reasons, such as adverse weather conditions, or in the event of security issues," an excerpt from the flight details reads.

"The airline will work to rebook you on the next available departure. You may be eligible for a full refund or a rebook on an alternate flight," it adds.

Environment Canada issued wind warnings across most of northern and southern Ontario today, including places like Barrie, Sault Ste. Marie, the Greater Sudbury area, Burk's Falls, Wawa, Huron, Dufferin and North Bay.

