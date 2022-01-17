Trending Tags

Pearson Airport Has Had So Many Flights Cancelled Or Delayed Due To The Wicked Weather

Here's how the snowstorm is affecting your travel plans!

Toronto Staff Writer
Pearson Airport Has Had So Many Flights Cancelled Or Delayed Due To The Wicked Weather
Lance McMillan | Narcity, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

On top of TTC delays and school cancellations, so many flights at Toronto Pearson Airport are also being affected by the weather.

Pearson Airport took to Twitter on Sunday to warn travellers of the incoming snowstorm that started blasting through southern Ontario as of Monday morning.

"Heads up travellers - there's 15-20cm of snow for Southern Ontario in the forecast starting tonight into tomorrow morning. Please check your flight status with your airline or on our website before heading to the airport, and remember to drive safe!" the airport tweeted.

In a weather warning issued on Monday morning, Environment Canada said Toronto is actually expected to get up to 60 centimetres of snow with winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

So far, several departures taking off from Pearson Airport have either been delayed or outright cancelled.

One flight to Cancún, Mexico, was originally set to jet off at 6:45 a.m. Monday morning but was pushed back by more than seven hours and is now scheduled to take off at 3:30 p.m. A number of other flights heading to sunnier destinations this morning were delayed by a couple of hours, with most being rescheduled to leave later in the afternoon.

Some flights to other cities across Canada like Vancouver, Montreal and Ottawa were just downright cancelled.

As for arrivals, well, it is looking just as bleak.

A flight coming in from Vancouver was delayed by 12 hours and is now scheduled to touch down at Pearson Airport by 6:35 p.m. Other arrivals flying in from other parts of Canada, like Regina and Fredericton, were pushed back by several hours, too.

There are also too many cancellations to count for scheduled arrivals today, which according to the flight details for one coming in from Quebec City, could be due to "many reasons, such as adverse weather conditions, or [...] security issues."

Staycation, anyone?

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

