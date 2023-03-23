Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Icy Roads Today & It Could Be Dangerous For Drivers
It could be a slippery commute!
Drivers in eastern regions should be aware of Ontario's weather forecast on Thursday, which predicts freezing rain and poor travel conditions.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), motorists travelling through eastern cities such as Cornwall and Ottawa will face hazardous driving conditions on Thursday morning.
As a result, Environment Canada (EC) has issued freezing rain warnings for the cities.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," EC warns.
TWN reports that 2 to 4 millimetres of ice accretion may occur on surfaces and untreated roads in some areas. So, drivers should exercise caution and prepare for traffic delays during their morning commute.
Southern Ontario will be less icy but soggier through Thursday, with 10 to 15 millimetres of rain expected across most areas. However, cities such as London and Windsor could get up to 20 millimetres.
The difference in conditions is thanks to the south's double-digit temperatures, with daytime highs expected to reach into the mid-teens in the far southwest.
There's also a chance for a weak thunderstorm to form.
What will Ontario weather be like this weekend?
TWN states that a "robust, moisture-laden storm" from the southern U.S. will track across the Great Lakes this weekend, bringing gusty winds to central Ontario.
Fluctuating temperatures are also expected through the final days of March, so don't count on enjoying any consistent warmth.
What is Ontario's summer forecast for 2023?
According to The Farmers' Almanac, the start of summer will be stunted by a round of "dangerous thunderstorms," which are set to last from June 20 to 30.
However, residents can expect to enjoy hot temperatures and fair skies through a good chunk of July and August.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.