Toronto's Weather Could Break A Temperature Record This Week & It'll Feel Like Early Summer
The city could crack 15 degrees! 🌞
Toronto's weather forecast will give residents a taste of early summer this week as temperatures soar into the double digits.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), Ontario's weather forecast could record some of its mildest conditions of the year on Wednesday as "a strong southerly flow" pushes its way into the Greater Toronto Area.
Conditions will be so unseasonably warm that Toronto could even set a new daily high-temperature record. However, its ascent into the mid-teens won't be quite toasty enough to break any monthly records like in previous years.
The blissful weather won't last long though and residents of southern Ontario should avoid thinking that their fling with snow and cold is over.
By Friday, a low-pressure system will bring winter back with a vengeance, dominating regions with wintry conditions.
"There is still some uncertainty on the exact track of the low, a swath of snow, freezing rain, ice pellets and rain will impact areas from the Nickel Belt, through southwestern and southeastern Ontario," Kelly Sonnenburg, TWN meteorologist, reports.
The rest of February will be at the mercy of an active storm track across the Great Lakes. So, Torontonians should be prepared to contend with plenty of wintry weather.
"A colder and active pattern is expected to continue into early March," TWN concludes.
In fact, It's actually quite common for February to offer brief teases of spring or summer weather during the month. Despite conditions such as freezing rain and snow usually persisting well into March and April.
So, enjoy the beach day vibes while you can!
