Ontario's February Weather Forecast Calls For More Arctic Vibes & Here's What To Expect
At least it won't be as cold as last month.❄️.
If you're planning to take your valentine out for a romantic stroll through a winter village this year, you may want to double-check Ontario's February weather forecast.
According to the Farmers Almanac, winter will return with a vengeance this month, as the mild temperatures that dominated January are gradually swapped for flurries and colder weather.
Although clear skies lightened the mood at the top of the month, the long-range forecast predicts conditions will become much more hazardous in the coming weeks.
From February 12 to 16, the province is predicted to experience scattered snow storms and colder weather that could leave Valentine's Day a wintry bummer.
February 16 to 24 will be even worse, with a "rapidly moving storm" expected to bring 8 to 15 centimetres of snow by Family Day.
And, according to The Weather Network (TWN), an onslaught of freezing rain will sweep across southern Ontario this week, with a "guaranteed" mess set to plague regions farther north.
On the bright side, a reversal of the cold snap that chilled residents during the start of February could allow areas like Hamilton and Niagara to record double-digit highs.
Although, those dwelling in the Greater Toronto Area will likely be left layering up thanks to a "chilly flow off" Lake Ontario.
TWN adds that the top of the month will be a battleground between seasonal and milder weather, with winter primed to make a nasty comeback during the latter half.
Still, the Almanac predicts clearer skies to prevail through the last days of February. So, things won't be too gloomy.
Overall, residents will want to stay updated with their local forecasts and avoid being lulled by any bouts of milder weather.
