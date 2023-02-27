Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For A Winter Storm With Up To 15 cm Of Snow & Ice Pellets
Ontario's weather forecast is calling for a winter storm with snow, wind, freezing rain and ice pellets starting Monday.
Winter storm warnings have been placed across southern Ontario, with freezing rain warnings and winter weather travel advisories from Environment Canada (EC).
EC originally issued special weather statements over the weekend for the storm, but the alerts were upgraded to warnings and advisories Monday morning.
The storm is set to start as early as Monday afternoon with snow and turn into a mix of ice pellets later in the evening before transitioning into drizzle or freezing rain Tuesday morning, according to EC.
Much of southern Ontario will be impacted, with snowfalls predicted to reach from 5 centimetres to 15 centimetres, depending on the area.
The Weather Network (TWN) predicts areas like Toronto and London will get 5 to 10 centimetres of snow by Tuesday, while cottage country is hit with around 10 centimetres, and Ottawa could see 15 centimetres of snow.
Although snow and ice won't be the only weather you'll need to look out for on the roads.
TWN warns that winds up to 70 kilometres per hour will hit Monday night near the GTA, which will make driving conditions less than ideal.
EC warns that "travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather" and that drivers will need to be prepared for "quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."
Freezing rain is expected to hit Monday in Dunnville, Caledonia, Haldimand, Elgin, Huron, Perth, London, Middlesex, Oxford, Brant, Sarnia, Lambton, Simcoe, Delhi, Norfolk, Windsor, Essex and Chatham-Kent, with up to 5 millimetres of ice accretion and winds up to 70 kilometres per hour so things could get slippery.
If you plan on heading out this evening, you'll want to make sure you have your grippiest boots on and drive safely.
