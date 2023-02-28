Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Even More Snow This Week & Winter Is Definitely Not Over
Keep those Timberlands by the door.
Ontario's weather forecast plagued commuters at the top of the week, bringing a challenging mix of heavy snowfall and ice pellets to the province. And the worst has yet to come. So, you may want to hold off on putting your Timberlands away too soon.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), an active storm path forming over the Great Lakes will bring another round of challenging weather systems by Friday.
Residents shouldn't plan on enjoying any mid-week lulls, either, as that's just when things are expected to get worse.
TWN reports that the stormy weather will last the entire week due to a collision between warm air from the south and a pattern of Arctic air moving across the province.
In fact, meteorologists are already monitoring another storm system that could bring "high snowfall totals" to southern Ontario by the weekend.
But, Drivers will want to avoid looking ahead and stay updated on hourly forecast developments because things are already messy.
Environment Canada issued several winter weather travel advisories for Tuesday, warning that total accumulations could reach up to 15 centimetres in areas like Smiths Falls.
The accumulating snow could cause reduced visibility and slippery surfaces at times.
"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," the agency warns.
"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," it adds.
Overall, this week will be difficult for travel, and motorists should prepare for significant hold-ups.
Those planning to fly out of Toronto Pearson should also check for delays, as the airport has recently reported multiple cancellations due to the problematic weather.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.