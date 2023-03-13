Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts 'A Tease Of Spring' This Week & Park Life Is Back
Is it time to fix up your balconies? ☀️
Already over winter? Relatable. Thankfully, Ontario's weather forecast predicts "a tease of spring" this week, with temperatures possibly becoming mild enough to enjoy a day in the park.
Despite dominating the province at the beginning of the week, winter is expected to give way to a midweek warm-up, allowing residents a chance to get outside, according to The Weather Network (TWN).
Experts say the temperature bump is linked to an upper-level ridge building over the country's eastern half.
According to Environment Canada, an upper-level ridge is a region of relatively high atmospheric pressure that is elongated and extends from the centre of a pressure system.
By the middle of the week, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-single digits for much of southern Ontario, with a possibility of low temperatures remaining above zero on Thursday night.
The predictions also align with the forecast made by the Farmers' Almanac earlier this year, which had slated Ontario for "fair skies" from March 16 to 19.
Sadly, it won't last long, as forecasters are keeping an eye on the progress of another system that could potentially threaten the province, leading to the return of cooler air by the end of the week.
"It's a complex setup that's still fuzzy this far out, so details on precipitation types or areas that might see the messiest conditions are still a few days from clarity," TWN reports.
The system could affect folks returning home from March break, with residents advised to stay updated on their local forecasts and prepare for potential travel delays.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.