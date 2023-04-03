Ontario's Weather Forecast For April Has Dropped & You're Still Going To Want To Layer Up
Don't go strolling out of your house without a coat on, folks.
Ontario's weather forecast for April will keep people on their toes, with everything from snow to sunshine possible throughout the typically mild and rainy month.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), colder-than-normal temperatures are expected to dominate northern Ontario throughout early April.
Meanwhile, southern Ontario will experience warmer weather intermittently but will also see quick shots of cooler temperatures.
By the second week of April, Ontario as a whole will see more consistent frigidness, with a pattern of colder-than-normal temperatures moving into the province from the eastern U.S.
These fluctuating patterns will contribute to an "active storm track" in Ontario throughout the month, resulting in above-normal precipitation levels.
Northern regions of the province can expect that precipitation to fall as snow, with several late winter-like storms likely to develop.
The Farmer's Almanac predicts that the first few days of April will feature gusty winds and showers over the Great Lakes, followed by more pleasant weather leading up to the Easter Weekend.
However, much like the rest of the month, the holiday weekend will be a mixed bag of showers and fair skies.
TWN reported that, overall, April will be a fickle month, with colder-than-normal temperatures dominating across most of Canada.
However, there will still be opportunities to enjoy the outdoors or host a family barbecue, as long as you time it carefully.
"We can't rule out a brief taste of summer-like warmth late in the month, but it looks like we will have to wait until May for more consistent warm weather," Doug Gilham, a senior meteorologist at TWN, concluded.
