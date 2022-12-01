Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts So Much Wind This Weekend But At Least It'll Be Warm
It's going to be a double-edged sword.
Wednesday's dreariness may have given way to some sunshine on Thursday morning, but residents will want to enjoy it while they can because Ontario's weather forecast is looking bleak beyond the work week.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), Ontarians will have to contend with several atmospheric hurdles this weekend, including rain, snow, and strong winds, echoing the hazardous travel conditions drivers faced overnight Wednesday.
"Winds will really pick up Saturday morning and continue through the day," warns Matt Grinter, a TWN meteorologist, reports. "Wind gusts will be very similar to the most recent system, with a widespread risk of 60-80 km/h inland, and 80-100 km/h gusts along the lake shores."
On the bright side, Saturday could see southern Ontario areas like the GTA and the Niagara Peninsula record daytime temperature close to the double-digits. For example, Toronto is expected to reach 9 degrees on Saturday morning.
However, the milder conditions won't last long, with temperatures expected to drop overnight on Saturday. The return to cold will be bad news for drivers who will likely have to contend with flurries and icy travel conditions.
As for what lies ahead, experts say residents can expect more seasonal temperatures and fairer conditions by early next week. However, an incoming Colorado low will produce a more consistent cold pattern by mid-week.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) revealed on Thursday morning that several collisions had been reported across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) due to poor weather conditions.
One of the most notable crashes involved a transport truck and three other vehicles.
All this to say, if you're driving this weekend, you'll want to give yourself plenty of extra travel time and take proper precautions.
