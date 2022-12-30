Nearly All Of The Coldest Places in The World Are In Canada & Temps Feel As Low As -53 Degrees
Mind that wind chill. 🥶
Canadian weather is world-renowned for being frigid sometimes but as of December 30, six of the ten coldest places in the world are all situated in the Great White North.
According to Weather Now, most of the coldest places in the world right now are in Canada, with a few shout-outs to Alaska and Russia.
The number one spot goes to Ennadai Lake in Nunavut.
If you were thinking of taking a trip out there, be prepared for temperatures as low as -39 degrees. And, with that windchill, things could be as cold as -53 there.
In other words, very cold.
Second place on the list is Kugaaruk, Nunavut with a temperature of -38 and a windchill that takes it all the way down to -47.
The third coldest in the world goes to the interestingly named hamlet of Eureka, which is also in Nunavut territory. In this research base, you can expect temperatures of -37 with it feeling more like -50 with the windchill.
The other Canadian spots on the list are Yohin and Deadmen Valley in Northwest Territories, both getting a temperature of -35.
The last Canadian spot on the list comes is Lindburg Landing in the Northwest Territories, making the ranking with a temperature of -34.
We sure are a cold country sometimes, Canada!
The Russian locations that make the list are Yakutsk in fourth place with a temperature of -35 and a windchill that takes it down to -43.
After that comes Surgut in eighth with -34 and a windchill of -42. Right beside it in ninth is the city of Sokol, also with -34 temperatures hitting it.
Trailing behind all of these is the U.S. location of Prospect Creek in Alaska with a balmy -34.
It's not just the far north getting hit. Parts of the country are still recovering from a winter storm that led to heavy snowfall and disrupted travel plans.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.