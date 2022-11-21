Education Workers & The Ontario Government Reach 'Tentative Agreement' & They Won't Strike
Kids will be in school tomorrow!
The Ontario government and education workers have come to a "tentative agreement" Sunday night, and schools will be open tomorrow.
The Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU) confirmed the agreement, which has yet to be ratified, in a tweet, and said, "There will be no job action tomorrow. Our members will be reporting to schools to continue supporting the students that we are proud to work with."
\u201cOSBCU 2022 Bargaining Update # 47| N\u00e9gociation du CSCSO 2022 - Mise \u00e0 jour no 47 - Important Member Update #OntEd #OnPoli https://t.co/0Xd10iLZ8C\u201d— OSBCU-CSCSO (@OSBCU-CSCSO) 1668983158
"Members should watch for more information regarding webinars and ratification vote details shortly. This fight has always been focused on the workers, and it is important that workers have a voice on what has been presented," wrote OSBCU.
Minister of Education Stephen Lecce spoke at a news conference at Queen's Park and said the tentative agreement is a "positive outcome for all parties."
"Our premier made a commitment to do everything humanely possible to keep kids in class, and today, I'm proud to confirm that the parties have come together to reach a tentative agreement that will provide stability for children," said Lecce.
Details of the deal are still under wraps as it has yet to be ratified by the union, but Lecce said that all parties are leaving with "positive outcomes" and "some incremental wins."
CUPE, in the interest of OSBCU's 55,000 education workers, put in a five-day strike notice on November 16, threatening to go back on strike during negotiations due to a lack of education services.
Even though some progress had been made on the salary front, with the Ford government offering a $1 per hour raise resulting in an overall 3.59% increase, the demands for extra support have gone unmet, according to the union.
CUPE President Laura Walton isn't too happy with the deal, and CUPE sources told Global News that it is "virtually the same deal that was on the table last week."
"As a mom, I don't like this deal. As a worker, I don't like this deal. As the president of the OSBCU, I understand why this is the deal that is on the table," Walton said in a statement.
"I think it falls short, I think it's terrible that we live in a world that doesn't see the need to provide services to kids that they need, but we will always put workers first, we will always put our students first, and that's why there will not be a strike tomorrow."
Walton said CUPE members will start voting on the agreement on November 24.
This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.