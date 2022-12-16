A TikToker Hacks Up Broccoli To Save Money At The Grocery Store & The Reactions Are Split
Is it "cheap" or "genius"?
Food has gotten super expensive so if you hear of a money-saving hack you're bound to be intrigued.
One TikToker shared how she saves money in the produce section of a grocery store and while some are all for it, others are straight-up shocked.
TikToker @mimicarter81 from Florida has gone viral after she posted a quick video showing how she buys broccoli.
"I am not paying for these," she says as she holds two broccoli stems in her hand, which she then places back onto the produce shelf. "I'm only going to pay for what I'm going to eat."
With over 5.6 million views, a lot of people have something to say about the cost-cutting hack and some of the reactions are quite comical.
Many are poking fun with their own version of the hack.
"Glad she wasn't buying pistachios...lol what a mess that would been," one person commented.
"I cut my watermelons in store cuz I only eat the middle," another person chimed in, while another asked, "Do you peel the bananas too?"
Others asked why the TikToker doesn't just buy broccoli crowns to which many replied that they are more expensive.
Some people noted that the broccoli stems are the best part of the green vegetable and suggested ways of eating it.
"The stems are fantastic sautéed in sesame oil," one person recommended.
There were also several people who called the original idea "genius."
"Ha....been doing that for years," another person wrote to which @mimicarter81 responded, "People are so shocked….my granny told me this!!!!!"
If you're wondering how she cuts the stems off in store, the woman showed her trick in a follow-up video. She just tucks a pocket knife into her pants and does the cutting herself.
The comments on the second video again showed some surprised TikTokers while others noted it wasn't a bad idea.