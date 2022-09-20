Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Spike Tomorrow & It's Raining On Everyone's Hump Day Parade
So much for a mid-week celebration.
An incoming spike in Ontario gas prices could put a slight dent in your hump day this week.
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, pumps will rise by 3 cents on Wednesday, bringing totals up to 148.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor and Niagara.
The leap could send prices back to last Saturday's rates and mark the first increase of the week.
Of course, as terrible as this sounds for southern cities, the north will undoubtedly have it the worse.
For example, Thunder Bay is set to see its pumps go up by 4 cents on Wednesday, bringing totals to a whopping 165.9 cents per litre.
Meanwhile, Sudbury, a spot that regularly records the province's highest gas prices, won't record any change for its third day in a row, leaving things at a comparatively blissful 150.6 cents per litre.
Not everyone's wallet will be lighter, though. Peterborough, a city that regularly records the province's cheapest gas, is set to see costs drop by 2 cents on Wednesday, bringing totals to 134.6 cents per litre.
Oh, and if you're looking for others ways to save on gas, you could always try driving better. No shade.
Canada Drives reports that aggressive drivers use up to around 35% more fuel than their more cautious counterparts.
So, bad driving is the easiest and dumbest way to guarantee you're upping your monthly gas bill.
"Avoid jack-rabbit acceleration after your car is stopped," McTeague told Narcity.
Stay safe out there, folks.