Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Down Tomorrow & Here's Where The Bargains Are
Relief is on the way!
Ontario gas prices are on track to record another worthwhile decrease on Wednesday, with most regions set to dip to their lowest prices in weeks.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, prices will fall by 3 cents on Wednesday, leaving pumps at 160.9 cents per litre for most of southern Ontario, including Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.
The best discounts will be restricted to Peterborough, a city that sits about halfway between the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa.
If predictions hold, the area will drop to 155.9 cents per litre.According to Gas Wizard's gas price history, it's the lowest price the area has seen since as far back as October 8, 2022, making it the cheapest spot in Ontario.
Cornwall, a city, located just over an hour east of Ottawa, is also on track to record some decent savings, dropping down to 156.6 cents per litre.
Bargain seekers can also find slightly cheaper gas in Barrie and London, set to offer their motorists 159.9 cents per litre. Not really worth going out of the way for, but an excellent deal for anyone passing through either area.
Ontario's most expensive places for gas, Thunder Bay and Sudbury, are set to off their drivers some much-needed relief, with the former expected to drop off 5 cents to 182.9 cents per litre. The latter will be at 173.6 cents per litre, thanks to a 3-cent decrease.
Wednesday's savings will definitely be worth the wait, and drivers who can hold off on fuelling up Tuesday should. However, if you're running on empty, don't beat yourself up too much, after all, we're still talking cents here.