Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Again Tomorrow & It'll Be The Lowest In Months
Last time it was this good, you were in a parka.
Friday will be the best day at the pumps drivers have had since 2022 was a fresh-faced baby. That's right, folks, Ontario gas prices are set to drop again.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity that gas could drop to its lowest since January 3 thanks to a potential 2-cent dip on Friday.
If predictions hold, the decrease will leave big cities such as Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, and Kingston offering 149.9 cents per litre, a mighty achievement considering motorists were paying $2 a litre earlier this summer.
The drop will follow Thursday's 7-cent change, which saw prices go from 158.9 cents per litre to 151.9 cents per litre.
Peterborough will remain the cheapest place to fill up in the province, with an expected 1 cent decrease set to bring its prices down to 144.9 cents per litre.
On the other side, Sudbury, 166.3, and Thunderbay, 157.9, are set to hold onto their "most expensive places to fuel up in Ontario" titles.
Want to save on gas like a responsible adult? Well, then, you need to know where the cheapest stations are hiding, silly.
And if the where is too annoying, you could always aim for when.
McTeague says that those who fill up their tank on Saturday or Sunday night are usually better off.
"Weekend evenings tend to be slightly cheaper as gas bars lose some of their retail margins for a few hours," he said.
Imagine the savings if you hit the cheapest spot in your area on a weekend evening. That's next-level adulting. Next stop coupons.